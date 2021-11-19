Punjab local bodies elections to be held in March 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Friday announced that the local bodies elections in the Punjab province would be held in the month of March 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are going to hold local bodies elections in Punjab in March 2022,” he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and local bodies minister in this regard.

He further shared that a new local bodies bill would also be tabled in the Punjab Assembly by next week.

Sharing the election process, he said that the district representatives and mayor of a city would be elected through a direct vote while a 13-member panel will contest polls in the village council.

The announcement came weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders to start preparations for the local bodies elections in early November.

The prime minister said this while heading a meeting of the PTI’s core committee.

“We will be awarding tickets on merit for the local bodies’ slots,” he said while asking the party leaders to begin preparations for the elections.

The sources detailing the discussion during the meeting said that the meeting also mulled over PTI’s reorganization with Prime Minister Imran Khan also directing the leaders to reach out to the public with the party’s message.

Fawad Chaudhry at that time while giving a briefing on the meeting said that they are initiating the process to identify party candidates in districts.