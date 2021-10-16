Punjab govt announces recruitment on vacant BPS 1-15 slots

LAHORE: Punjab government on Saturday announced recruitment on vacant seats of BPS 1-15 in the provincial government offices in order to improve performances of the public departments, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal who said that the recruitments would be made on merit and no injustice would be meted out to anyone.

While announcing recruitments on BPS 1 to 15, he said that filling vacant posts in the government offices would help in improving the performance of the departments.

“Transfers and postings should also be made on the basis of performance and after a proper consultation process,” he said.

Recently, the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) has announced to recruit 1000 nurses in various hospitals.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the recruitment of 1000 posts of staff nurses in various government hospitals of the province.

Last year, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed to hire 1,000 doctors and as many nurses on an emergency basis through walk-in interviews to overcome the shortage in hospitals across the province.

He also announced that special allowance would be given to nurses treating dengue patients.

