Punjab reports 326, Balochistan 51 new dengue cases

Lahore/Quetta: Dengue epidemic grips flood-affected areas of the country as Punjab reports 326 and Balochistan 51 new dengue cases, ARY News reported.

According to statistics provided by the Punjab health department, 326 new dengue virus cases were reported in the province in the last 24 hours. Lahore reported 163, Rawalpindi 88 and Gujranwala reported 26 new cases, told Secretary Punjab Health Department.

While Balochistan reported 51 new cases of Dengue virus in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department reported. Lasbela reported 30 new cases, Kech 16, while Gawadar reported five new dengue virus cases.

The federal capital reported 90 more dengue virus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of cases to 2,162 in the current season, District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad.

While Karachi reported 254 new cases of dengue virus on Tuesday.

