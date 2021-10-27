Punjab reports 515 dengue cases, two deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab on Wednesday reported 515 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24 hours period, ARY News reported.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that two deaths of dengue patients reported from Lahore yesterday.

Health secretary, has said that yesterday 367 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore.

The viral disease has claimed 34 lives in Punjab in this season.

In Punjab so far 11,655 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported in the current season, health secretary said.

Most cases of the disease, 8,668 have been reported in Lahore this year, according to the secretary health.

Health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch had earlier said that the administration has stepped up efforts to counter the ongoing trend of upsurge in dengue fever in the province.

An upsurge of the dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have also been reported in federal capital Islamabad and other parts of the country including Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

