Punjab reports another 224 dengue cases in 24 hours

Dengue cases in Punjab have reached 3869 with 229 new cases in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported citing Secretary Health Punjab.

A statement issued by the Secretary of Health Punjab said that 100 cases of dengue virus were reported from Lahore and 86 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were logged in Rawalpindi during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 8 cases each were reported in Gujranwala, Multan and Attock, while one case each was reported from Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Narowal. Two cases each were reported from Faisalabad and Gujrat.

Khanewal, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Okara, Vihari and Kasoor also reported one case each in the last 24 hours. The Punjab secretary of health said that 3,869 dengue infections have been reported in the province this year so far.

A total of four people have lost their lives to the virus in the current season, the Health Secretary added.

In a statement, the secretary of health Punjab said that 105 cases of dengue virus were reported from Lahore and 47 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were logged in Rawalpindi during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 18 dengue virus cases were reported in Gujranwala, while three cases each were reported from Kasur, Vehari and Sheikupura.

