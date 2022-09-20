Punjab sees spike in dengue virus cases

LAHORE: Punjab continues to report a surge in mosquito-born disease as the province has reported 215 fresh dengue virus cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the secretary health Punjab said that 105 cases of dengue virus were reported from Lahore and 47 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were logged in Rawalpindi during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 18 dengue virus cases were reported in Gujranwala, while three cases each were reported from Kasur, Vehari and Sheikupura.

The Punjab secretary of health said that 3,645 dengue infections have been reported in the province this year so far, adding that 1,489 cases of the disease have been reported in Lahore alone.

Read more: Dengue cases continue to rise in Karachi, infects 349 in 24 hours

Four people have lost their lives due to dengue fever in Punjab during ongoing year so far, he added, while 879 people are being treated across the medical facilities of the province.

Amid monsoon season, the dengue virus cases continue to witness surge in Sindh as the province’s capital, Karachi reported 349 fresh cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Comments