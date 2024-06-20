Armed men kidnap 10 Punjab residents from Quetta

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men kidnapped 10 people hailing from Punjab from Shuban picnic point in Zarghon Ghar, Quetta, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing DG Levies.

According to details, armed men took 16 people hostage who were enjoying at Shuban picnic point in Zarghon Ghar. The DG Levies said the armed men released six hostages after checking their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The ten people who have been abducted include a Customs Officer and others, who are residents of Punjab province.

The search for the abductees has begun by the law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Seven Punjab workers killed in terrorist attack in Gwadar: police

Last year, six laborers from Punjab were shot dead and two others were injured by unknown armed assailants in the Satelite area of Kech, Turbat.

According to police, some unknown armed persons barged into the house of a local constructor Naseer, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the border with Iran. The criminals committed the heinous crime leaving six laborers dead and two injured, police officials said.

“Six were killed on the spot while the remaining two are critically injured,” a local administration official said.