Punjab restores laptop scheme after 7 years

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday gave the go-ahead to restore the laptop scheme for students across the province, ARY News reported.

This decision was made during a meeting held in Lahore today.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister emphasized the imperative need to enhance educational infrastructure, particularly in underprivileged regions.

The meeting was briefed on the promotion of higher education, laptop scheme, and transport facilities for students. It also agreed to establish new universities and colleges in backward districts on a priority basis.

Maryam Nawaz was informed that over 650,000 students are currently enrolled in both private and public sector universities in Punjab, comprising 44% boys and 56% girls.

Read More: After laptop, Punjab decides to launch iPad scheme across province

She said 20 thousand motorbikes are also being given to students across the province.

While welcoming the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s declaration of “educational emergency”, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in both school and higher education sectors.

It is pertinent to mention here that laptop scheme was being restored in the province after gape of seven years.