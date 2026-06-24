LAHORE: Acting on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) continued a province-wide crackdown against tax defaulters, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a PRA spokesperson, enforcement operations were carried out across the Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Multan divisions, during which the offices of 15 developers were sealed for non-payment of taxes.

As part of the campaign, several marquees and marriage halls were also sealed over violations of tax regulations.

In Lahore, PRA enforcement teams seized sales records from a number of restaurants and issued notices to 25 establishments. Officials said records were confiscated after discrepancies were identified between declared sales figures and tax payments during inspections.

Read more: Punjab Revenue Authority collects over Rs220bln in eight months

The Punjab Revenue Authority stated that repeated violations resulted in penalties, sealing actions and the issuance of legal notices against non-compliant businesses.

Chairman PRA Muazzam Iqbal said the authority is continuing its action against irregularities in sales tax collection and the misreporting of tax returns.

He added that strict enforcement measures are being taken to ensure compliance with provincial tax laws and improve revenue collection.