LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a large-scale Rs 50000 paid IT Internship Opportunities Program under the Chief Minister Punjab Internship Initiative, aiming to provide professional training to young graduates across the province.

According to official details, the program offers more than 2,400 internship positions in collaboration with leading IT companies across Punjab. The initiative is designed to equip interns with practical skills in emerging digital fields.

The available internship categories include Digital and Social Media Marketing, Web Development, SEO expertise, Graphic Designing, Artificial Intelligence, and Business Development, along with several other IT-related roles.

Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs50000, while the maximum internship duration will be five months, subject to performance evaluation and eligibility requirements, including a verified HEC degree.

Who can apply for Rs 50000 IT internship

To qualify, applicants must hold an IT or Computer Science-related degree (completed within the last four years), possess a valid CNIC, and have a Punjab domicile.

Applications can be submitted through the official portal: cmitinterns.punjab.gov.pk. For further information, candidates can contact the program helpline or email support provided by the authorities.

The initiative is part of the Punjab government’s broader efforts to strengthen youth employment and bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements in the IT sector.

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