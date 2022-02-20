Punjab: 16-year-old school girl gang-raped in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where a female school student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three people in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the tragic incident took place in Sheikhupura district of Punjab, where a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by three accused.

According to the police, three accused sexually assaulted an eighth-grade student. After the incident, the police have registered a case against the accused while the medical report has confirmed that the girl was raped.

It is to be noted that the incidents of rape of minors are on the rise across the country. A few days ago, a tragic incident of gang rape of a girl took place during a robbery in the Surjani Town area of ​​Karachi.

On February 12, an incident of alleged rape of two women was reported in Naukot area of ​​Mirpurkhas district of Sindh province.

In October last year, a seventh-grade student was gang-raped in the Choasaiden Shah area of ​​Chakwal. Police said the student was raped by a rickshaw driver and his accomplice.

