Woman waiting for rickshaw gang-raped in Punjab

CHAKWAL: Unidentified men gang-raped a woman, who was waiting for a rickshaw in Odharwal, Chakwal in Punjab province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident was reported in Odharwal, in the limits of Saddar police station, where a woman, whose name is kept in secret, was molested by three unidentified armed men at the gunpoint.

The woman was targeted by the armed men, when she was waiting for a rickshaw in Chakwal’s Odharwal area. The rapists fled away safely from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered on the complaint of the rape-victim woman. The police are conducting raids for the arrest of the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that women were subjected to sexual assault in Punjab.

In a separate rape incident, reported, yesterday, a girl was molested by three men after being lured into the trap of offering a job in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab.

According to police, the girl was raped by three men in a vehicle at gunpoint after she was lured into the trap of offering a job. The suspects after throwing the girl at Faisalabad Interchange fled away.

