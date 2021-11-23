Punjab, Sindh officials refusing transfer issued show-cause notices

KARACHI: The establishment division has issued notices to 17 officials of Punjab and Sindh provinces over refusing implementation on transfers under the rotation policy, ARY NEWS reported.

The notices have been issued after railways officials in Punjab and Sindh provinces refused to implement the transfer orders. All officers concerned have been directed to submit their response within seven days.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, rejecting a federal government’s recommendation for the transfer of top police officials from the province.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the matter regarding the transfer of police officials came under discussion during the provincial cabinet meeting and it was decided to reject the transfer of four PAS officers and seven officers of BPS-20 from the province.

Murad Ali Shah highlighted that legal formalities were violated with regard to the transfer of the top cops as a key condition of consultation between the prime minister and the chief minister was neglected.

He said that the Sindh was already facing a lack of senior officials and there are only 22 police officials of the BPS-20 currently in the province.

“There is a need to increase the BPS-20 officials to 26 in the province,” the chief minister said while also demanding to appoint 20 more officials from Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).

On November 10, senior police officers who have been serving in the Sindh police for years were transferred under the government’s new rotation policy.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!