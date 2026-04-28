Punjab summer vacations 2026 update

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has said that a final decision regarding summer vacations in schools will be made after May 15, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the minister addressed ongoing speculation and clarified that no official schedule has been finalized yet. He said the government will decide the timing of summer vacations in mid-May after reviewing the situation.

Rana Sikandar Hayat revealed that the provincial government is considering reducing summer holidays by 15 to 20 days this year to compensate for academic losses. The move is part of a broader plan to increase the number of teaching days in the academic year from 180 to around 190 to ensure timely completion of the syllabus.

He added that a proposal is also under consideration to reduce winter holidays by five to six days.

The minister emphasized that any formal announcement regarding the holiday schedule will be made only after final approval from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He noted that excessive holidays negatively impact students’ learning time, and the government aims to address this issue.

Read More: Govt Clarifies Reports on Friday Holiday in Schools

Earlier, Rana Sikandar Hayat, clarifying the government’s position on the Friday holiday in schools, said that it will not be made permanent and will be abolished in the coming weeks.

The Minister also said that the provincial government is discussing with the federal government regarding its withdrawal.

He also talked about speculation regarding summer vacations, saying that a decision on reducing holidays will be taken after May 15, if approved by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Friday holiday was introduced earlier as part of a revised academic schedule in response to rising fuel costs linked to a global energy crisis.

Under this policy, schools, colleges, and universities shifted to a shorter academic week, while students were directed to attend online classes on Fridays instead of physical attendance.