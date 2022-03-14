Punjab: Three children raped, filmed in Lahore

LAHORE: In yet another rape incident in Punjab, three children were sexually abused by their two neighbours and were filmed in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to ARY News, three children were raped by two salacious youth in Chohang area of ​​Lahore. The children aged 12 to 13 years were stripped and filmed nacked by the rapists.

According to the Punjab police, a case has been registered against the rapists, who are the neighbours of the rape-victim children. Later, police arrested both the accused while the affected children are undergoing medical treatment.

Last year, three men gang-raped a 12-year-old boy in Lahore, Punjab.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Sandaa area of Lahore, where a minor boy was subjected to sexual assault and was filmed. The accused sent the video to the rape-victim boy’s father.

The suspects were arrested by police after registration of the case on the complaint of the rape victim boy.

