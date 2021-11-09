12-year-old boy gang-raped, filmed in Lahore

LAHORE: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where three men gang-raped a 12-year-old boy and filmed him in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Sandaa area of Lahore, where a minor boy was subjected to sexual assault and was filmed. The accused sent the video to the father of the rape-victim boy.

The suspects have been arrested by the police after registration of the case on the complaint of the rape victim boy.

Back in April, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Memon Goth who filmed and later her video was posted on social media by the culprits.

Read more: Pano Aqil gang rape: police arrest 2 suspects, reveal harrowing details

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that four men had raped his daughter.

It added that the video of the rape victim was later made viral on social media. The father sought immediate action against the criminals.

