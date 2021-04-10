12-year-old gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Memon Goth

KARACHI: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Memon Goth who filmed and later her video was posted on social media by the culprits, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The rape victim’s father registered a complaint at the local police station under the sections of rape, serious threats to life, ATA and others. The First Information Report (FIR) stated that four men had raped his daughter and filmed a video of their crime.

It added that the video of the rape victim was later made viral on social media. The father sought immediate action against the criminals.

The police department commenced the investigation into the incident and said that the accused will be arrested soon.

Earlier on April 3, an 11-year-old girl had allegedly been subjected to rape and forced to stay silent in the Okara district of the Punjab province after the suspect threatened to make the video of the horrific act viral on social media.

The suspect was identified as Tanveer who had allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl and forced the victim to stay silent for seven months, threatening to release the video in case of non-compliance.

The family of the victim came to know of the incident after she got pregnant. “My daughter remained silent over fear that her video could be released on social media,” the father of the victim said.

The police had registered a case against the suspect after the family approached them.

