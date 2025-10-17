Punjab govt to book PTI founder under PECA charges

The Punjab government has decided to file a case under the PECA Act against the PTI founder for allegedly spreading a fake narrative about 400 bodies in Muridke during the crackdown on his X (formerly Twitter) account, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The decision was taken during a high-level law and order meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which focused on maintaining public peace and taking stern action against elements involved in spreading unrest.

The meeting resolved to tighten the noose around those inciting violence under the guise of protest and to deal firmly with anyone challenging the writ of the state.

According to the government statement, the state’s target is not any religious group or belief, but those responsible for spreading chaos. Action will only be taken against individuals with a record of disturbing public order.

The meeting also decided that those using pulpits or seminaries to incite hatred would face terrorism charges, and anyone attempting to corrupt young minds or undermine the sanctity of religious institutions would be prosecuted.

The government imposed a complete ban on the use of nail-studded batons, petrol bombs, and weapons, and instructed authorities to act immediately against violations of loudspeaker laws.

It was reaffirmed that Section 144 remains in effect across Punjab, and any violation would be treated as a terrorism offense.

Additionally, the meeting approved a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech and incendiary content on social media, directing authorities to proceed under the PECA Act.

The Punjab government emphasized that all extremist outfits, their facilitators, and supporters would face decisive action, including those forcing businesses, transport, or markets to shut down.