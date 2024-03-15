Punjab to table-mini budget on March 18

LAHORE: The Punjab government will present a mini-budget on March 18, announced Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said the government will present a mini-budget for the three months and approve the expenses of the past nine months.

The minister lauded Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for launching the Ramazan Nigehban Package for the deserving families of the province and added that Sehat Card was the programme of the PML-N government and it will be relaunched after rectifying errors.

The sources said that a substantial allocation of Rs280 billion was earmarked across 42 sectors, signifying a strategic approach to resource allocation aimed at bolstering various facets of Punjab’s socio-economic landscape.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 18-member cabinet of Punjab took oath at a ceremony in the Governor House in Lahore.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered oath to the newly appointed ministers of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The cabinet members who took oath included Maryam Aurangzeb, Aashiq Kirmani, Kazim Pirzada, Rana Sikander Hayat, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar, Sohail Shaukat, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Singh Arora, and others.