Punjab University reschedules papers due to SCO summit

LAHORE: Punjab University has rescheduled exams for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, papers scheduled for October 14, 15 and 16 have been cancelled due to the SCO summit. The cancelled papers have been rescheduled for October 17, 18 and 19.

The spokesperson further said other than Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the papers in other cities of Punjab will be held as per already announced schedule.

Earlier, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi for eight days to ensure security during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, there would be a ban on all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests, and similar activities in Rawalpindi for eight days.

A ban has also been placed on pillion riding and aerial firing within the city limits.

Additionally, activities such as pigeon flying, the use of drones, and laser lights are restricted.

The Punjab government’s notification stated that the enforcement of Section 144 will remain in effect until October 17.

This decision was made upon the request of the district administration to maintain law and order and protect lives and property. The notification further stated that law enforcement personnel will be exempt from these restrictions.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO0 summit is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

It is to be noted that government announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to ensure the smooth organization of the forthcoming SCO summit.