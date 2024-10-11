Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in Rawalpindi

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi for eight days to ensure security during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, there would be a ban on all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests, and similar activities in Rawalpindi for eight days.

A ban has also been placed on pillion riding and aerial firing within the city limits.

Additionally, activities such as pigeon flying, the use of drones, and laser lights are restricted.

The enforcement of Section 144 will remain in effect until October 17.

This decision was made upon the request of the district administration to maintain law and order and protect lives and property. The notification further stated that law enforcement personnel will be exempt from these restrictions.

The SCO summit is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

Read more: Mohsin Naqvi vows to prevent PTI from sabotaging SCO summit

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi categorically stated that the government will not allow the PTI to sabotage the upcoming SCO summit in Pakistan.

In a media talk at D-Chowk, Naqvi expressed his confidence in the police force and other law enforcement agencies, saying that their morale is high.

He said that the SCO conference is the top priority currently, and the presence of international delegations in the capital is a testament to its importance.