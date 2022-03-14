Punjab unveils summer vacations, exams schedule

LAHORE: The Punjab education department on Monday announced summer vacations and a new academic session schedule for all public and private schools, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Punjab School Education Department, the new academic year 2022-23 will start from August 1.

Students will get a two-month summer break from June 1 to July 31 this year, the notification read.

Similarly, the examinations of classes 1-8 will begin in the month of May, according to a notification.

Recently, the Sindh education department also announced to start the new academic year 2022-23 from August 1.

It was also agreed to hold annual examinations of elementary classes (grade 4-8) from May 2 while the matriculation examinations will begin from May 17. The results of the examinations will be announced on July 17.

The intermediate examinations will begin from June 15 while the Higher Secondary Schools (HSC) will open admissions from July 1 to 31.

The examination papers will consist of 40% MCQs and 60% of detailed questions, the Sindh education steering committee announced.

