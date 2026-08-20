How to get Rs.20,000 during training for THIS vacancy

The Punjab Board of Technical Education Lahore (PBTE) has announced 400 vacancies with its support at a multinational telecommunications company. The applications and candidate registration currently underway.

Under the program, selected candidates will receive three months of training and a monthly stipend of Rs.20,000 during the training period.

According to the PBTE, those candidates who complete the training will be offered a monthly salary of Rs. 45,000.

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Candidates with a matriculation or F.A. qualification can attend the interview directly, while applicants awaiting intermediate or DAE results are also eligible to appear.

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 32.

According to the announcement, the interviews will be held on 22 August 2026 from 10 AM at the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE), 21-A Kashmir Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

According to the program announcement, candidates who are selected will begin training immediately after the interview.

Applicants are also allowed to attend the interview directly without submitting an application through the online portal.