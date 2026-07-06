LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a major step in its campaign against single-use plastic, barring businesses from charging customers separately for plastic shopping bags from September 6, 2026.

Director General EPA Punjab Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh said no business would be allowed to collect additional charges from consumers for providing plastic shopping bags.

He said many retailers had begun charging customers for plastic bags, encouraging their increased production while discouraging the use of reusable and recyclable eco-friendly alternatives.

“No shop, retail centre, restaurant, hotel or other commercial establishment shall charge any fee or price for providing plastic shopping bags while selling its products,” he said.

However, businesses will be allowed to charge customers for reusable or recyclable shopping bags made from materials other than plastic, such as cloth or other environmentally friendly alternatives.

Dr Sheikh urged the public to report violations by calling the EPA helpline 1373.

He warned that businesses found charging separately for plastic shopping bags could face fines ranging from Rs5,000 to Rs50,000. In serious cases, authorities may seal business premises and register an FIR against violators.

He added that some businesses had been branding plastic shopping bags and charging customers for them to generate additional profit, a practice that will no longer be permitted under the new policy.

Read more: Oman plastic bag ban comes into effect from THIS date

Earlier, the Environment Authority in Oman expanded its nationwide ban on plastic shopping bags from 1 July 2026, aimed at reducing plastic pollution and encouraging the use of sustainable alternatives.

The fifth phase of the ban, introduced under Decision No. 8/2024, will cover a wider range of businesses, including furniture stores, dagger shops, gold and silver retailers, car care centers, and vehicle dealerships.

The fifth phase is designed to further tighten restrictions, encourage reusable alternatives, and reduce overall plastic waste generation in line with Oman Vision 2040 and circular economy goals.

Under the new rules, businesses are expected to replace plastic shopping bags with approved alternatives such as paper, cloth, cardboard, cotton, and non-woven fabric bags, supporting the shift towards more sustainable consumption habits.