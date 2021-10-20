Punjab whips up efforts to stop dengue which infects 412 new people today

LAHORE: The provincial dengue cases in Punjab have raised alarms as Wednesday saw 412 new infections of the mosquito-borne virus in the past 24-hour period, ARY News reported.

The provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said the administration has hiked arrangements to fight off the ongoing trend of dengue that has claimed 21 people in across Punjab, he said.

According to yesterday’s numbers from Lahore alone, 332 new infections emerged in the previous day’s daily count, the health official said.

In the ongoing dengue season Lahore alone has seen 954 people plunging to health complications and ending up in hospitals, while on the overall, the province has 1,638 people admitted in the hospital for the breakback fever.

107 daily dengue cases emerge in Islamabad as deadly season persists

On the other hand today, the federal capital has conceded 107 new dengue cases as the mosquito-borne virus takes the country by storm with the city alone recording nine deaths in the ongoing season.

The total cases comprise the numbers of both, rural and urban areas with 53 and 54 infections respectively in the past 24-hour period today, confirmed the health department official.

Seeing the violent surge in the breakbone fever cases, the Islamabad administration has established dengue isolation wards in at least four government hospitals to control the symptoms and stabilize the infected.