‘Punjab’s political trash will be dumped soon’ says Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed has said that Supreme Court’s (SC) autonomy has constitutional protection, and its power can be increased but not decreased, ARY News reported.

سپریم کورٹ کی خودمختاری کو آئینی تحفظ حاصل ہے،اسکے اختیارات کو بڑھایا جا سکتا ہے گھٹایا نہیں جا سکتا۔ سپریم کورٹ کو قاتل عدلیہ کہا گیا۔ سپریم کورٹ کو جیب کی گھڑی ہاتھ کی چھڑی نہیں بنایا جاسکتا اور نہ ہی گورنر راج لگایا جا سکتا ہے۔ ڈالر 250 کا اور 7 ارب ڈالر کے ذخائر کم ہو گئے ہیں — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 28, 2022

AML Head Sheikh Rasheed took to Twitter and said that the SC cannot be used at anyone’s will. Its anatomy has constitutional protection, he added.

He added that the Federal government can not impose Governor rule in Punjab. Overseas will get their right to vote and NAB amendments would be reversed, he said.

پنجاب کا سیاسی کوڑا کرکٹ گٹر میں پھینکا جائے گا۔نیب کی من پسند ترمیم بھی ختم ہو گی،اوورسیز کو ووٹ کا حق بھی ملے گا۔ماڈل ٹاؤن کے شہیدوں کو انصاف ملے گا۔ملکی اثاثے بیچنے سے پہلے ہی انکا کھیل ختم ہو جائے گا۔نہ من پسند قانون سازی ہوگی،نہ نواز شریف آئے گا۔اکتوبر،نومبر میں الیکشن ہونگے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 28, 2022

He claimed that the foreign reserves have gone down to Rs7 billion while the USD has spiked to Rs250. The government will be ousted before they can sell national assets, he added.

The former Interior Minister said that Punjab’s political garbage would be dumped into the trash. Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan and general elections will be held in October or November, he predicted.

