Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ shoot halted

Fans of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2’ are in for a disappointment as the filming of the title has been postponed due to the actor’s ill health.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, the new schedule of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, India, has been delayed, after Allu Arjun complained of severe back pain, following a song and fight sequence.

Confirming the same, his rep told a local tabloid, “Allu Arjun was in the jatara [as in the first look] get-up to shoot for a song and a fight sequence. However, the costume and the vigorous scenes gave him severe back pain.”

“Bunny was game to continue shooting despite it but Sukumar decided to take a break instead of affecting his health further. Shooting will pick up again once he recuperates,” a source detailed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukumar B (@aryasukku)

Notably, the filming of the hotly anticipated sequel ‘The Rule’ to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ started in October last year.

Makers dropped a teaser and first look at the film in April this year, coinciding with the 41st birthday of the South-Indian superstar Allu Arjun.

The second instalment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise will witness the face-off between Arjun’s character and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The title also stars South starlet, Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa’s wife, Srivalli.

Directed by Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers-bankrolled, ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is originally being shot in the Telugu language similar to the first part, which was later dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

David Warner celebrates century in ‘Pushpa’ style