‘Pushpa 2’ director visits premiere stampede victim; donates money

South-Indian film director Sukumar, of superstar Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’, visited the victim of the film’s premiere night stampede in the hospital and donated INR5 lacs.

As reported by Indian media, director Sukumar, on Thursday, paid a visit to hospitalised Sri Tej, 9, who along with his late mother Revathi, 35, suffered critical injuries during the stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre on December 4, after superstar Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to ‘Pushpa 2’ screening ahead of the global release.

This development came days after Arjun was arrested in connection with Revathi’s death, before being released the following day.

According to the details, Sukumar inquired about the minor’s health and had a detailed conversation with his father at a private hospital in Hyderabad, expressing grief over Revathi’s death in the tragic accident, due to asphyxiation.

Reportedly, the director also offered financial assistance of INR5 lacs to the victim’s family.

For the unversed, Arjun’s surprise visit to the screening event earlier this month, triggered a massive crowd of fans at the venue, resulting in a stampede. During the panic situation, a woman named Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness, and she was declared dead upon arrival at the Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital.

Also Read: ‘Mission jail successful’: ‘Pushpa 2’ witnessed 70% growth after Allu Arjun’s arrest

As for the action sequel, besides Arjun in the titular character of Pushpa Raj, the sequel sees Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her character of Srivalli from the prequel.

The title has grossed INR1500 crores in its worldwide ticket sales over the two weeks of release.