Woman dies, son injured critically in stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a female fan of South Indian superstar Allu Arjun died and her son was critically injured after the premiere of his film ‘Pushpa 2’ turned chaotic with a stampede-like situation.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Allu Arjun’s long-anticipated action sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has finally arrived in theatres on Thursday, December 5, sparking excitement among his fans.

However, amidst this enthusiasm and excitement of moviegoers, a tragic incident took place at the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2’ in Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre, located on the RTC crossroads, on Wednesday night, when a woman, identified as Revathi, died in a stampede-like situation at the venue, after superstar Allu Arjun made a surprise visit at the event, under heavy security and police protection.

As reported by a regional publication in India, a resident of Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad, Revathi, 39, who along with her husband Bhaskar and their two children, had come to attend the screening of ‘Pushpa 2’, lost her life in the chaos, which erupted near the theatre around 10.30 pm last night after Arjun’s surprise visit.

As police tried to control the massive crowd of fans at the venue after the main gates of the theatre collapsed, it resulted in a stampede-like situation, when Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness.

Both of them were rushed to Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital in Vidyanagar, where Revathi was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later moved to Gandhi Mortuary. Her son Sri Tej, whose condition was critical, was transferred to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet.

Arjun was spotted leaving the venue soon after the screening. He briefly waved at fans from the sunroof, requesting them to clear the way for vehicles to pass.

Also Read: Police complaint filed against Allu Arjun after ‘Pushpa 2’ event

Besides Arjun in the titular character of Pushpa Raj, the sequel sees Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her character of Srivalli from the prequel film.