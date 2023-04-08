‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ first look out now; Allu Arjun is back with a bang

Allu Arjun fans were treated with the first look video of the highly-anticipated ‘Pushpa’ sequel on the south superstar’s birthday.

A day ahead of Arjun’s 41st birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film on Friday, offering a glimpse into the fierce look of the superstar in the sequel.

Addressing the curiosity and excitement of the fans for ‘The Rule’ ever since the smashing success of the prequel, two years ago, the makers titled the first look video as ‘Where is Pushpa?’

The clip begins with the headlines of Pushpa escaping the Tirupati jail and being shot multiple times by the cops before he disappeared into the Seshachalam forests.

The rumours of him being shot by the police in an encounter caused protests and riots in the city by the public who recounted on all the incidents Pushpa helped them with his black money.

Amidst this, Pushpa is seen alive in the footage from the forests, as he strikes the iconic ‘thaggede la’ pose to one of the cameras.

Earlier today, the makers also dropped a new character poster of Arjun, dressed in a saree and laden with jewellery, on his birthday. “𝗣𝗨𝗦𝗛𝗣𝗔’𝗦 𝗥𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗦,” read the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukumar B (@aryasukku) The second instalment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘The Rule’ will witness the face-off between Arjun’s character and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The title also stars South starlet, Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa’s wife, Srivalli.

Directed by Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’. The sequel is originally being shot in the Telugu language similar to the first part, which was later dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

