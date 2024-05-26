Pushpa 2: The Rule makers to replicate foreign locations to meet deadline

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly working to replicate international locations in India to meet deadline.

The makers of the movie, set for release on August 15, are facing a tight schedule forcing to make last minutes changes to shooting schedule, an Indian media outlet reported.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will replicate international locations in Malaysia, Japan, and Bangkok with sets in India’s Hyderabad.

The move is aimed at ensuring the timely completion of the highly anticipated sequel.

In this regard, director Sukumar has decided against visiting the foreign countries for shooting. Instead, he asked the relevant department to construct replica sets at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Read more: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ teaser unveiled on his birthday

Reports said that the decision was taken to save time to ensure the release of the movie on the scheduled date.

The scenes intended to be shot abroad are set in the late 90s and early 2000s, requiring specific changes to the locations.

The second instalment in the Pushpa franchise, The Rule will witness the face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular character and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whereas, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, from the first film.