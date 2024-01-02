‘Pushpa 2’ to clash with ‘Singham Again’ for box office domination

The highly anticipated Pan-Indian film ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule‘ will compete against ‘Singham Again‘ at the box office as both films are expected to hit theatres on August 15 of this year.

‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule‘ will be the direct sequel to Allu Arjun’s hit ‘Pushpa – The Rise‘. On the other hand, ‘Singham Again‘ will be the third ‘Singham‘ film and the fifth instalment in prolific director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya, Daali Dhananjaya will reprise their roles in the sequel. The release date of the film was unveiled in its teaser.

The teaser created hype by showing Pushpa’s hand decorated with an ornament and two rings. The producers expressed optimism about the flick ruling the box office in 2024 like its prequel.

For the unversed, ‘Pushpa‘ series follows labourer Pushpa (Allu Arjun) making enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, chaos erupts when the police try to bring down his illegal business.

The project is directed by Sukumar, who had also written the screenplay.

