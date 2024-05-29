Pushpa 2: The Rule’s The Couple Song goes viral

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule released The Couple Song reuniting on-screen couple Pushp Raj and Srivalli, played by Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, respectively.

As fans eagerly wait the release of the movie, the makers dropped the lyrical video of Sooseki – The Couple Song that shows the actor jamming to the beat of the music.

The Couple Song, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, is the second single from Pushpa 2 and reunites the characters of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun.

The video went viral on social media as soon as it was shared showing Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna wearing casual outfits while rehearsing the dance steps with background dancers in the back.

The lyrical video showed the onscreen couple getting ready to film the music video while also highlighted the collaboration between all those involved in the making of the video.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal sang Sooseki which is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

It is pertinent to mention that the makers of the movie have released the song in six languages including Telugu (Sooseki), Hindi (Angaaron), Tamil (Soodaana), Kannada (Nodoka), Malayalam (Kandaalo), and Bengali (Aaguner).

Read more: Pushpa 2: The Rule makers to replicate foreign locations to meet deadline

Pushpa was released in 2011 and became a blockbuster with Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun playing the lead roles.

Along with becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time, it became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021.

Pushpa 2 will see Arjun reprise his role of labourer-turned-don while Mandanna will return for her role as his love interest, Srivalli.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the highly-anticipated movie is set to hit the theatres on August 15.

Days earlier, an Indian media outlet reported that the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule were reportedly working to replicate international locations in India to meet deadline.

The makers of the movie were facing a tight schedule forcing them to make last minutes changes to shooting schedule.

Reports said that the makers will replicate international locations in Malaysia, Japan, and Bangkok with sets in India’s Hyderabad.