‘Pushpa’ actor admits blackmailing woman who died by suicide

Indian film and TV actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, of ‘Pushpa’ fame, has confessed to his crime of blackmailing the woman who died by suicide.

As reported by Indian news agencies, South-Indian actor Jagadeesh Prathap, best known for playing Keshava, a friend of the titular character, in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, was taken into custody two weeks ago, for allegedly threatening and blackmailing a woman, who committed suicide last month.

According to the details, the actor was in a relationship with the deceased woman a few years ago, however, they ended things amicably, following his breakthrough and success of ‘Pushpa’.

Although the woman, who is said to be a junior artiste, had severed all her relations with the actor, Jagadeesh reportedly wished to reconcile with her in the recent past and allegedly threatened to release her private pictures, with another man, in public if she would not agree.

Following these threats, the said woman committed suicide on November 29.

The Punjagutta police of India investigated the matter upon her father’s complaint and took Jagadeesh into custody, on December 6, under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which deals with suspicious deaths. He was produced in court and was directed to be kept in remand for 14 days.

As per the latest development, Jagadeesh confessed to his crime before the end of the 14-day remand and admitted that he took her pictures with malicious intent.

Moreover, he also acknowledged being jealous of her present relationship.

