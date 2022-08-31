‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun offered to work in Marvel, DC film: source

South Indian and Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun could be making his Hollywood debut by playing a role in Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Universe.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

An insider told an Indian news agency that the Pushpa: The Rise star met a famous Hollywood director for a film in Marvel or DC film franchises when attending an Indian Day Parade in New York City in the United States.

“Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry,” a source said. “While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a superhero franchise that he was offered.”

It is pertinent to mention that filming of the sequel Pushpa 2. The film’s cast will include Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Fahadh Faasil, speaking about his role, said he is playing a “strange” character.

Related – Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ wins big

“My character was about to appear in the second part of the film,” he said. “But then one morning the director of the film Sukumar sir called me and said ‘I want to give a teaser. I had to do one scene initially which later turned into two and a half scenes.

“He also said that he has never done such a character before, it was a strange character.”

Pushpa 2 is slated to be released in December, 2023.

Comments