‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna duped by her manager

South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna has been allegedly cheated of INR80 lacs by her manager.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian entertainment news agencies, Rashmika Mandanna has recently fired her long-time manager, who had been with her since the beginning of her film career, after being cheated of a huge sum by the person in question.

Reportedly, the actor didn’t want to create a stir, hence, decided not to file a complaint and handle the matter by terminating the manager.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Pushpa’ actor, an Indian tabloid exclusively reported, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of INR80 lakh by her manager.”

“Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager,” the insider shared further.

Mandanna is yet to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Netflix’s spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’, is awaiting the release of her next Bollywood title, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Moreover, she also has the highly-anticipated ‘Pushpa’ sequel and another Telugu-language title ‘Rainbow’ in the kitty.

“Rashmika Mandana has no future in Bollywood”