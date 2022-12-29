‘Rashmika Mandana has no future in Bollywood’

Indian film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan also known as “KRK” is infamous for passing personal comments towards Bollywood actors.

His remarks have landed him in trouble with renowned celebrities such as superstars Salman Khan and Karan Johar. He received backlash over his comments.

He has apologized to them. However, his attitude towards other Bollywood stars has changed.

KRK has now targeted actor Rashmika Mandanna by saying she does not have a future in the industry as audiences will not accept her as they have already watched Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to her looks, Actress @iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong Choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can’t accept her as a main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 26, 2022

The film critic claimed prolific actors Ranveer Singh and John Abraham’s careers are over. He targeted Shahid Kapoor for charging INR 50 crore despite being a flop actor.

KRK said Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan have only become OTT actors.

