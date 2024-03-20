PML-N’s Qaiser Sheikh thinks Ishaq Dar was replaced for THIS reason

ISLAMABAD: Shedding light on the replacement of Ishaq Dar as finance minister, PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday claimed the private sector was not happy with the ex-finance minister, ARY News reported.

“Ishaq Dar knows finance better but the private sector was not happy with him,” Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh revealed in an exclusive interview with ARY News.

Responding to a question about any pressure for replacing Ishaq Dar as finance minister, the PML-N leader said there was no such pressure but the private sector was not happy with him as it was demanding facilitation from him [Dar].

Commenting on the appointment of Muhammad Aurangzeb as finance minister, Qaiser said he is a good banker heard a lot about him, and prayed for his success as the economy is Pakistan’s biggest problem.

The PML-N leader asked if will Pakistan import prime ministers in the future like an ‘imported’ finance minister. This does not happen in any country in the world.

Why PML-N is not getting finance experts directly elected to the assemblies? he asked.

On PTI founder, the federal minister was of the view that PML-N government should hold talks with him as he was given a mandate by the people of Pakistan. He also advised the former prime minister to hold talks for the betterment of Pakistan and avoid contacting the IMF.