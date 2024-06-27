Qaisra Elahi rules out role of Chaudhry Shujaat in Parvez Elahi’s release

LAHORE: Qaisra Elahi has ruled out the role of Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in her spouse, Parvez Elahi’s release.

The statement came days after Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail following months-long imprisonment.

Lahore High Court (LHC) granted the former Punjab chief minister bail and ordered his release in a case pertaining to an alleged illegal appointment made in the Punjab Assembly.

Qaisra Elahi in her statement also rejected reconciliation rumours between the family and thanked Almighty Allah and the courts for providing justice to her husband.

She said Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi will remain part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “Parvez Elahi is not interested in rejoining PML-Q.”

Qaisra Elahi alleged that the sons of Chaudhry Shujaat are telling lies about her family.

Elahi was initially arrested in the case of recruitments to the Punjab Assembly on June 3 last year. He was then arrested on September 18 in the case of allegedly illegally appointing Bhatti, following which a Lahore court sent him on judicial remand.

Following month, a judicial magistrate discharged Bhatti in the case but he remained in jail as he was on judicial remand in other corruption cases. Later the same month, Elahi was denied bail in the case.