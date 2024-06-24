Parvez Elahi refutes rumours, vows to stand by PTI founder

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Monday refuted rumours regarding a deal and reaffirmed his support to party founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the former Punjab chief minister said that he would not abandon Imran Khan, and that those who are spreading rumors about a deal with authorities are mistaken. “Such rumours were being spread by some of my relatives, including Mohsin Naqvi,” he added.

Parvez Elahi maintained that he has sacrificed a lot for the PTI, including spending time in jail. He warned that those who are trying to create divisions within the party will fail, and that the party will soon come to power.

He also demanded that those who have stolen the mandate of the people should apologise to the nation.

The statement came days after he was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail following months-long imprisonment.

Lahore High Court (LHC) granted the former Punjab chief minister bail and ordered his release in a case pertaining to an alleged illegal appointment made in the Punjab Assembly.

LHC’s Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad pronounced the court verdict reserved earlier. Following the release, the PTI president reached his Zahoor Elahi residence.

In a statement, Elahi expressed his gratitude to supporters for their unwavering support during his recent struggles. “I am thankful to Allah for giving me the courage to remain steadfast. I am also grateful to the judges who stood by the truth and supported me.”

Parvez Elahi was arrested in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. “Elahi made 12 illegal appointments of grade 17 officers in the Punjab Assembly,” the spokesperson claimed.

“Failed candidates were given jobs by manipulating records in the Punjab Assembly,” he said, adding: “Fake testing services were used to benefit corrupt officials during the recruitment process.”

Elahi was initially arrested in the case of recruitments to the Punjab Assembly on June 3 last year. He was then arrested on September 18 in the case of allegedly illegally appointing Bhatti, following which a Lahore court sent him on judicial remand.

Following month, a judicial magistrate discharged Bhatti in the case but he remained in jail as he was on judicial remand in other corruption cases. Later the same month, Elahi was denied bail in the case.