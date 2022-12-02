Qamar Bajwa can’t be termed traitor, says Moonis Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Moonis Elahi has said former chief of the army staff General (retired) Qamar Bajwa cannot be termed a traitor.

In his interview with a private news channel, Moonis Elahi said he is against the approach of criticizing outgoing individuals.

When he [Bajwa] was giving PTI all-out support, he was right, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader asked, wondering if Bajwa had now become a traitor to them.

Moonis Elahi claimed that they were told by the former chief of the army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed to stand firmly united with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during the no-confidence motion.

After this, I asked my father Pervaiz Elahi to stand with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Moonis Elahi added.

Had he [Qamar Bajwa] been against PTI at that juncture of the no-confidence motion, he just had to give a signal, and we would have been sitting with them [PDM], Moonis Elahi said.

Read more: ‘Satisfied with my performance as COAS’, says Qamar Javed Bajwa

Replying to a question, the former federal minister said they have no contact with the new establishment.

Regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Moonis Elahi said, the PML-Q is of view of the dissolution of the assembly after the presentation of the budget.

Having said that, Elahi said they are ready to dissolve Punjab Assembly if former prime minister Imran Khan wants to.

Comments