‘Satisfied with my performance as COAS’, says Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Former chief of army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said ‘he is satisfied with his performance as COAS’, ARY News reported.

“I have done whatever I could have done for the country, and masses and satisfied with it,” the former chief of army staff said in his informal media talk with the reporters while leaving the General Headquarters (GHQ), after completing his six years as the chief.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, DG ISI Lt. General Nadeem Anjum and other high-ranked army officials bid farewell to General Bajwa.

On the occasion, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa met his security staff to say goodbye.

In his informal talk with the journalists, Qamar Javed Bajwa said General Asim Munir is a brilliant officer, who will now lead Pakistan Army. He also extended best wishes to his successor.

General (r) Bajwa said he is satisfied with his performance as COAS.

Earlier in the day, in his farewell address at the change of command ceremony at the GHQ, General Bajwa congratulated his successor for being promoted as head of the army.

“I have full faith that under his leadership army will conquer new success and his appointment will prove to be positive for the country,” said General (retired) Bajwa.

