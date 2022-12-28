Qamar Bajwa wasn’t concerned about corruption by politicians: Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the former army chief general retired Qamar Javed Bajwa wasn’t concerned about corruption by politicians, ARY News reported

Speaking to senior journalist the PTI chief said that it is just pretended that a technocrat government is being set up.

He said that it is more important that people who are backing the current government, agree on holding general elections than the government itself.

The party has no contact with the establishment at this point in time but he warned that if any attempt of political engineering made in the upcoming general election it will have worst effects on the country.

The mandate of largest political party was also not accepted in the then east Pakistan, Imran Khan added.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is now just a limited to drawing room politics, the PTI Chairman said and he is not foreseeing general election now.

On former army chief retired general Qamar Javed Bajwa the PTI chief Imran Khan commented that they had a good working relation with former army chief but he wasn’t concerned about corruption by politicians.

He lambasted on the PPP and PML-N and said that both these parties have made amendments in the NAB ordinance to wrap up their corruption cases worth Rs 1100 billion.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the chances of going default were 6 percent in their tenure but it went up to alarming 90 percent.

Earlier, the former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed serious concerns over the deteriorated peace and economic situation of the country.

The PTI leaders criticised the incumbent government for failing to cope with terrorism after the economic front.

Imran Khan said that the ‘corrupt, dishonest and ineligible gang’ destroyed the national economy and now it is failed to protect the lives and properties of the nationals.

