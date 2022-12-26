PTI expresses concerns over deteriorated peace, economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed serious concerns over the deteriorated peace and economic situation of the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan chaired an important session today to review the impacts on the country’s sovereignty and defence following the economic crisis.

The PTI leadership expressed serious concerns over the new wave of terrorism hit the adjoining areas of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and other parts of the country. The PTI leaders declared the foreign embassies’ security alerts to its citizens after the deteriorated peace situation an alarming development.

The PTI leaders criticised the incumbent government for failing to cope with terrorism after the economic front.

Imran Khan said that the ‘corrupt, dishonest and ineligible gang’ destroyed the national economy and now it is failed to protect the lives and properties of the nationals.

He said that the country was economically stable and terrorism was uprooted eight months ago but the terrorist incidents have increased up to 52 per cent now. The PTI chief said that overall 270 people lost their lives and more than 550 got wounded in the incidents.

Khan said that the PTI government had made Pakistan the centre of tourism but it is now hit by the new wave of terrorism.

He criticised that the rulership was handed over to the corrupt elements after granting them ‘NRO 2’. He added that he had already warned about the severe consequences of the regime change.

Imran Khan said that economic experts are continuously indicating the serious situation in the near future. He added that the PTI government had protected the nation from the negative impacts through its best diplomatic strategy.

He said that it is criminal negligence to leave national security in the hands of the ‘politically immature’ rulers. He added that PTI is closely monitoring the situation and it will resist any move that would cause any trouble to the nation.

He reiterated the demand for fresh elections instead of pushing the country toward further destruction. Khan said that a government possessing a true mandate can only improve the national economy and peace situation.

Moreover, the PTI leaders also mulled over the strategy regarding the resignations of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs). The political party condemned the departure of the NA speaker abroad after announcing the verification of the PTI MNAs’ resignations.

