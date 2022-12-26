PTI to issue white paper on country’s ‘deteriorating’ economy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to issue white paper on country’s ‘deteriorating’ economy and human rights violations, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, former federal minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that his party has decided to issue white paper on country’s ‘deteriorating’ economy and human rights violations.

Lambasting the government over ‘flawed’ policies, the former information minister pointed out that essential items and energy have become extremely expensive in the country. “Inflation and unemployment are increasing rapidly under the incumbent government’s rule,” he added.

“A bag of 20 kg flour has reached Rs2,500 in Karachi,” he said, adding that if the government accepts conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) the dollar would further increase.

He also lambasted the government over recent terror attacks in the country, noting that almost eight terror incidents were reported in Balochistan a day earlier. “At least 270 people were martyred while over 500 injured in recent attacks,” he added.

“During our tenure, Pakistan was emerging in terms of tourism in the world”, Fawad Chaudhry said, regretting that now the Unite States (US) and European Union (EU) have restricted their people’s movement in Islamabad.

In response to a question, Fawad said that the joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has been summoned, which would be attended by 187 lawmakers. “Punjab CM would take vote of confidence before January 11,” he added.

He reiterated his party’s demand of ‘immediate and transparent’ elections, adding that people of Pakistan want political stability at this time. “Institutions and political personalities should play role to conduct elections,” he added.

