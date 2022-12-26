Gen Bajwa wanted us to thank him for popularity: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen retd Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted them to thank him for the popularity the party gained, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the former federal minister made these remarks while talking to ARY News’ Head of Investigative Cell, Naeem Ashraf Butt.

Fawad Chaudhry noted that former prime minister Imran Khan has now become an important factor in the country’s politics and whoever ignores the PTI Chief would harm himself and the country.

He claimed that Gen Bajwa assured his party of immediate elections even their government was ousted. “Gen Bajwa kept assuring us of elections but, on the other side, everything changed. Later, the former army chief wanted us to thank him for popularity,” he alleged.

Responding to a question, the former information minister admitted a change since General Asim Munir becomes new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), saying that they haven’t received any unknown calls and Imran Khan’s live speeches were not being banned.

Fawad Chaudhry also pledged to keep a robust relationship with the establishment, alleging that Gen Bajwa and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were told that Imran Khan would de-notify them. “Imran Khan did not even think of de-notifying anyone,” he added.

In response to another question, the PTI leader claimed that there was no breakthrough in the meetings between President Dr Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. “They [Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties] want to disqualify Imran Khan by making false criminal cases,” he added.

He further said that the incumbent government wants to delay elections for another year to gain something politically, adding that they would not be able to take a political position again and cannot strengthen the economy.

Responding to a question about Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi’s warning, Fawad said Imran Khan would not take guidelines from the PML-Q leader. “Pervaiz Elahi must have spoken in anger, but he would not say anything,” he claimed.

He concluded by saying that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies would be dissolved ‘at any cost’.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa thought PTI’s popularity will die down but it didn’t.

Talking to senior journalists in Lahore the PTI chief said that Mr Bajwa had made a deal with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He also alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan was controlled by the Establishment.

The PTI chief predicted that the next general elections would be held in March or April 2023. He said that PTI lawmakers will go to national assembly to verify their resignations on Monday.

