Fawad unveils PTI’s strategy if NA speaker rejects MNAs’ resignations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has unveiled the strategy if the National Assembly’s (NA) speaker rejects the resignations of the MNAs, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to the ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai today, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI will approach the Supreme Court (SC) if NA speaker rejects the resignations of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

He criticised that an assembly would never get respect where 60 per cent of lawmakers are ‘criminals’. Fawad alleged that the present assembly is not true representative of the nation nor possesses any legal status which stops PTI to return to the parliament.

“We submitted mass resignations and we go to the assembly together to verify our resignations.”

He further said that PTI will dissolve the assemblies together to go ahead for fresh elections in 66 per cent of the country.

Regarding seat adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), Fawad Chaudhry said that talks are underway. He expressed hopes that 187 lawmakers will announce their support in the Punjab Assembly.

He said that PML-Q lawmakers will not grab any victory without the support of the PTI. He claimed that PML-Q’s victories in the past were made possible with the PTI’s support.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the vote of confidence will be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

