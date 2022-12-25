Shah Mahmood Qureshi says ‘PDM will be divided soon’

MULTAN: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Sunday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance will be divided soon, ARY News reported.

Addressing the PTI workers during a rally in Multan today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the popularity of PTI increases after the regime change. While pointing towards PDM, he added, “Those who want to break PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) alliance will be divided soon.”

He said that the PDM is doing chaotic politics in the country which only led their alliance towards its final destination. He criticises the current government and said, the current rulers drowned the country’s economy.

While addressing the party workers, the former FM stated that the current rulers had no concern about the country or the nation, they just want to extend their tenure.

PTI provided relief to the nation in the hard times over the coronavirus outbreak.

The PTI vice chairman in his address expressed concern over the price hike and said inflation reached its peak within seven months, foreign investors had also expressed distrust in the government and halted investments, meanwhile, the industries are also shutting down.

He further added that the country is currently facing a severe economic crisis, the political instability is making it worst, and fresh elections are the only solution to get the country out of the crisis.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the vote of confidence will be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

