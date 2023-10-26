27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

A Qatar court has announced the death penalty for eight Indians arrested in the country last year, the Indian government said on Thursday.

Local media has reported that the eight men, who worked with a private company in Qatar, were arrested for spying in August 2022.

Neither the Indian government nor the Qatari authorities have made the charges against the men, who are all former Indian navy officials, public.

A spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Thursday’s government statement said that it would “not be appropriate to make any further comments at this stage” due to the “confidential nature of the proceedings”.

Indian foreign ministry officials, including Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have earlier said that the exact nature of the charges against the eight Indian men is “not entirely clear”.

More than 800,000 Indian citizens live and work in Qatar.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.