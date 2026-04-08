Qatar Diamond League postponed

The opening round of the Diamond League season, scheduled to take place in ​the Qatari capital of Doha on May ‌8, has been postponed until June 19 because of the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, organisers said ​on Wednesday.

The track and field meeting ​is the latest top sporting event to ⁠be disrupted in the country since the ​U.S. and Israel launched air attacks on Iran, ​and the Islamic Republic responded by firing missiles at neighbouring states.

“In the interests of athlete and spectator ​safety, a decision has now been taken ​to postpone the meeting. Should conditions allow, it will now ‌be ⁠held on June 19,” the event’s organisers said in a statement.

“As temperatures are expected to be higher in Doha in June, the ​meeting will ​also be ⁠moved from the Qatar Sports Club to the Khalifa International Stadium. ​The stadium… is temperature-regulated.”

The Qatar MotoGP ​race ⁠and the opening leg of the sports car World Endurance Championship have been postponed, and the “Finalissima” ⁠soccer ​match between Spain and ​Argentina scheduled for Doha was cancelled.